PHOTOS: NY Gov. Candidate Lee Zeldin Visits Jewish Communities in Rockland, Vows Support for Yeshivos

In events dominated by the pressing issue of New York State’s wishes to impose new requirements on Yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs, GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday visited various frum institutions and businesses.

Zeldin was joined on his excursions by Republican Assemblyman and NY-17 candidate Mike Lawler, as well as OJPAC founder Yossi Gestetner.

Zeldin’s morning began with a meeting at the Community Outreach Center (COC) in Monsey with Monsey yeshiva and school administrators, where Zeldin vowed to block New York State’s substantial equivalency requirements if he is elected governor.

He then traveled to New Square where he met with local officials, including the mayor, Mr. Izzy Spitzer, before heading to the Town Square Mall where he mingled and spoke with shoppers at the Evergreen supermarket.

The gubernatorial candidate and his allies then visited the Munkatcher Cheder on Route 306, where Zeldin delivered an impassioned speech in defense of Jewish education and the community’s right not to be beholden to state bureaucrats.

Concluding his visit, Zeldin met with many of the major rabbanim from the Monsey area at a local wedding hall for discussions on combatting the imposition of secular values on the frum community’s education system.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)