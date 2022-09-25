Help A Child Be Proud To Go To Shul On Rosh Hashanah

One of many things we are grateful for today is the ability to provide our children with new clothing for Yom Tov

Not every family is so lucky.

That’s where Bobbie’s Place comes in. Bobbie’s Place provides new clothing to more than 11,000 children and teens.

Bobbie’s Place has no paid staff and minimal overhead, so every dollar donated is used to buy new clothing.

Bobbie’s Place has created a special atmosphere so that every child leaves not only with more clothing but also with more dignity, more joy and more confidence.

With rampant inflation, the cost of clothing is up, as is the number of families that need Bobbie’s Place. Our annual budget now exceeds $1.2 million

Please donate at this link:

May all of Klal Yisroel merit a year of nachas and gezunt.