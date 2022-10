HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, Zakein Chevrei Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, was hospitalized over Shabbos in the Mayanei HaYeshuah Hospital in Bnei Brak.

HaRav Badani, 94, was feeling unwell and he was hospitalized on Friday night around 11 p.m.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Shimon ben Chavivah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)