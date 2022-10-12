HATE IN FLATBUSH: Jewish Man Punched By Anti-Semite On Avenue N And East 21 On Sukkos Morning

A 27-year-old man was the victim of hate crime in Flatbush on Tuesday, the second day of Sukkos.

Sources tell YWN that the victim was walking on Avenue N and East 21st Street at around 10:15AM, when a black male suspect walked up to the Jewish victim, unleashed some anti-Semitic expletives, and punched the victim in the chest.

Flatbush Hatzolah transported the victim to Community Hospital where he was treated.

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim’s Yom Tov Patrol were on the scene in seconds and canvassed the area. Unfortunately, the suspect had fled before authorities arrived.

The NYPD 70 Precinct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Bruce P. Ceparano personally responded to the scene and the hospital, and quickly notified the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

A description of the suspect will be published by YWN shortly.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)