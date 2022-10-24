NAGGING NANCY: Pelosi Mocks Trump, Says He Isn’t “Man Enough” to Give Testimony to January 6 Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked former President Donald Trump, saying he’s not “man enough” to sit for an interview under oath with members of the House committee investigating the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi was asked on MSNBC about the subpoena issued to Trump by the committee, in which the former president was ordered to turn over numerous documents relating to his actions on January 6 and demands that he give testimony to the committee.

“Do you think he will actually appear for the deposition,” host Jonathan Capehart asked the Speaker. “What does it say to the American people if he does not?”

“I don’t think he is man enough to show up,” Pelosi replied.

“I don’t think his lawyers will want him to show up because he has to testify under oath,” Pelosi continued. “But I don’t think he’ll show up. I don’t think he is man enough. We’ll see if he is man enough to show up. And the public should make their judgement. No one is above the law! If we that, then they should make a judgement about how he responds to that request.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)