NAGGING NANCY: Pelosi Mocks Trump, Says He Isn’t “Man Enough” to Give Testimony to January 6 Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked former President Donald Trump, saying he’s not “man enough” to sit for an interview under oath with members of the House committee investigating the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Pelosi was asked on MSNBC about the subpoena issued to Trump by the committee, in which the former president was ordered to turn over numerous documents relating to his actions on January 6 and demands that he give testimony to the committee.
“Do you think he will actually appear for the deposition,” host Jonathan Capehart asked the Speaker. “What does it say to the American people if he does not?”
“I don’t think he is man enough to show up,” Pelosi replied.
“I don’t think his lawyers will want him to show up because he has to testify under oath,” Pelosi continued. “But I don’t think he’ll show up. I don’t think he is man enough. We’ll see if he is man enough to show up. And the public should make their judgement. No one is above the law! If we that, then they should make a judgement about how he responds to that request.”
It is called “second childhood”. Beyond a certain age, old people start acting like children. Among Yidden, it might manifest itself by older people learning Torah with renewed gusto. Among goyim, they act like little kids and take up name calling. To keep them out of harms way, we often stick them in places such as Congress where they can be looked after.
The headline says Nancy is nagging, but the article does not. Nancy’s “man enough” comment plays right to one of Trump’s big weaknesses, his fear that he is not the man his father was, which he clearly is not.
Just giving him a taste of his own medicine.
After Liz Cheney said they didn’t want him to testify?!?!
Shut up nancy and practice what you preach:- You nancy testify why you refused enough police on January 6th, and stop harassing President Donald Trump שליט”א