Son Of Belzer Rebbe Attends Hanochas Even Hapina For New Belzer Shul In Boro Park [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Hanochas Aven Hapinah was held on Sunday for the new Belzer Shul which will be used for the Mivtzar Hakolelim on 46th Street Between 15th & 16th Avenues.

The highlight of the event was the presence of the son of the Belzer Rebbe, HaRav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach who traveled from Eretz Yisroel to attend the massive event.

Many Admorim and Rabbonim attended the festive event, including the Bobov 45 Rebbe.

The event was organized and coordinated by YF Productions along with Boro Park Shomrim.

