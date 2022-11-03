Candidates In Congressional NY-17 And NYS Senate District 38 Races Meet With Rockland’s YARC Group

Both candidates running for Congress in NY 17 the NYS Senate district 38 visited visited the Yeshiva Association of Rockland County (YARC) at the offices of Community Outreach Center under the leadership of Rabbi Hersh Horowitz. Each candidate had a chance to meet with the principals of the local Yeshivas.

Rabbi Horowitz first introduced incumbent Democrat Congressman Maloney and thanked him for “all that he has done for our greater community” and he pointed out that no matter the issue, big or small the congressman and his staff have always been accessible and responsive. He also commended the congressman for his role and leadership with piduon shvuim.

Congressman Maloney then addressed the meeting and shared his experience of more then a decade of representing and working with the heimishe communities, and his appreciation and respect for our values and way of life.

The congressman once again denounced the hatefully NY Times article about our yeshivas and vowed that he will continue to fight for the rights of yeshivah parents to educate their children in schools of their choice.

The congressman then talked about the 10 million dollars in infrastructure funding that he brought to his current district in the town of Palm Tree and about future funding opportunities for our local community.

He teared up as he ended his remarks telling the administrators how much respect he has for them and their work in educating children in the second largest district in the state of NY.

Following the meeting with Maloney, Assemblyman Mike Lawler who is running to unseat Maloney has his turn to meet with the group.

As soon as Assemblyman Lawler entered the conference room, he was greeted with a round of applause, and was introduced by Rabbi Horowitz as the person who needs the least introduction in the room, since almost everyone in the room has already worked closely with the assemblyman and his staff, on a variety of issues.

Rabbi Horowitz further praised the Assemblyman for his tremendous dedication to the community, for the legislation that he passed in Albany on behalf of Community Outreach Center, he admired how he took every issue to heart and actually became part and parcel of the community, and also expressed his appreciation for always being accessible in time of need.

Then Lawler addressed the participants, and thanked them for their support in his previous election to the Assembly. He shared how impressed he was with our community. He also made it very clear that he understands that currently the main concern of the community is the relentless attacks on our education system.

He reiterated his public stance on the issue, how from day one he opposed any government involvement in Yeshiva education, even when he was lamented for doing so. LAwler gave his commitment that if elected to Congress, and there will be a new Republican majority, he will do everything in his power to help pass the parental bill of rights, which will give parent the ultimate rights over the education of their children. Lawler said that given his close relationship with the republican leader of the house, Kevin McCarthy, he already received his commitment to get the bill passed.

The Assemblyman concluded with a pledge continue serving our community and fighting for our rights.

After his meeting the YARC met with candidates for the NYS Senate Bill Weber and Senator Elijah Melnick.

