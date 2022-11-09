WATCH THIS: Biden Says Elon Musk’s Cooperation With Other Countries ‘Worthy Of Being Looked At’

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Elon Musk’s “cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.”

Speaking at a White House news conference, Biden was asked if he thought Musk, the new owner of Twitter and the CEO of Tesla was a threat to national security.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate — I’m not suggesting that — I’m suggesting it’s worth being looked at. And that’s all I’ll say,” he continued.

At least one Democratic senator has called for a probe into the security implications of Saudi Arabia’s stake in Twitter after Musk took over the company. Biden stressed that he was not saying Musk is doing “anything inappropriate.”