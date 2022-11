Levaya of Mrs. Tzipora Falik A”H, Long-Time Mechanches

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Mrs. Tzipora Falik, a beloved long-time mechaneches in many girls’ high schools in Bork Park, including Ger, Bais Bracha, Tomer Devorah and Mesilas. The levaya will take place at Shomrei Hadas. 3803 14th Avenue at 2:00 pm on Sunday.

Mrs Falik was the daughter of R’ Yehuda Aryeh and Chaya Lish, and the Almana of R’ Menachem Mendel Falik A”H, a long- time rebbe in Torah Temima.

Her sister, Mrs. Chavi Halberstam, and her children, Fraida Gittel Eisner, Tzvi Yitzchok Falik, Henna Rivka Applebaum, Shia Falik, Yehudis Braun, Yanky Falik and Moishy Falik will be sitting shiva at her home, 1566 41st street.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

