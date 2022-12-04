FRIENDSHIP GONE: Netanyahu Refuses to Endorse Trump for 2024, Says He Won’t “Step on That Landmine” [VIDEOS]

Incoming Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that Donald Trump was “wrong” for meeting with antisemites at his Mar-a-Lago estate and will not endorse his former friend for president in 2024.

“You have a unique relationship with former President Trump,” NBC’s Chuck Todd said to Netanyahu. “He has consistently flirted with some really fringe characters that spout this antisemitic behavior, that preach white nationalism, things like that, and doesn’t denounce it. He has yet to denounce Kanye West at all, has yet to denounce being with the white supremacist days ago. Why do you think he has this difficulty, do you think?”

“I don’t know,” Netanyahu replied. “First, President Trump does great things for Jerusalem. He moved the American embassy there, recognized our sovereignty in the Golan Heights. He got out of the disastrous Iran’s deal, which would have paved Iran’s path with gold. So he’s done they great things. I remain appreciative. On this matter of Kanye West and the other unacceptable guest, I think it’s just wrong. I hope he sees his way to staying out of it and condemning it.”

“You don’t praise Hitler,” he continued. “How can you praise Hitler? He was the greatest mass killer of all time. Anybody who praises him is wrong. Anybody who gives him legitimacy is wrong.”

Asked about the prospect of Trump being the GOP nominee in 2024, Netanyahu said:

“Well, let me say that I’ll deal with anyone who’s elected president, those that I worked with in the past and anyone new who comes to the plate, because the bond between Israel and America… It really is a bond of peoples.”

“I’ll deal with anyone, and I certainly will not step on that landmine that you just put before me. Come on, I’ve been in this business long enough and so have you. Keep trying,” he quipped.

