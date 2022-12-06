SEE IT: Moving Musical Performance At Chai Lifeline National Gala “An Evening of Heroes”

More than 800 people turned out to celebrate Chai Lifeline at its National Gala on Monday, December 5, at Pier Sixty, New York City. The program, titled “An Evening of Heroes,” highlighted the critical work of Chai Lifeline, the Jewish community’s leading children’s health support network, and benefitted families living with serious illness, crisis, and loss.

“Tonight, we honor our incredible heroes,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, Chai Lifeline CEO. “We celebrate the children of Chai Lifeline, our Warriors, and their families who demonstrate unbelievable bravery in the face of unimaginable pain and hardship. We pay tribute to the thousands of selfless Chai Lifeline volunteers and staff, and our dedicated honorees and supporters who make our work possible.”

The Gala Guests of Honor were Bari and Daniel Erber, longtime friends of Chai Lifeline. The Erbers recently dedicated The Happiness Center at Camp Simcha, Chai Lifeline’s overnight summer program for children with life-threatening and lifelong illnesses. The Gala also recognized The Steven A. Greenberg Charitable Trust for its philanthropic support and paid tribute to Pam and Joe Lubeck and family, who established The National Volunteer Leadership Initiative at Chai Lifeline.

The inspiring event featured an incredible performance by mentalist Oz Pearlman and a moving duet by singer-songwriter Yonatan Razel and Chai Lifeline warrior Menachem Falik.

Chai Lifeline provides critical support to more than 6,000 families around the world through more than two-dozen critical programs and services, including case management, counseling, crisis and trauma interventions, home and hospital respite care, meals delivered to hospitals and homes, transportation to medical appointments, Big Brother & Sister volunteers, i-Shine afterschool programming for children living with illness or loss, insurance advocacy, emergency financial assistance, and its medically-supervised Camp Simcha summer programs.

