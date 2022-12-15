Save Maimonides Delivers 30,000 Petitions Calling On Dept of Health to Take Immediate Action and Save Maimonides

Save Maimonides, a grassroots effort led by Brooklyn community leaders and activists, delivered over 30,000 petitions to the NYS Department of Health and demanded it act to immediately install experienced, competent leadership to improve the hospital’s operations and save it from financial collapse as is within their power under New York State law.

“We have collected twice the number of signatures demanding an independent oversight commission of Maimonides Hospital than you would need to run for statewide office in New York,” said Mendy Reiner, co-Chairman of Save Maimonides. “We appreciate the job that doctors and nurses are doing under difficult circumstances, but it is clear management of the hospital is long overdue for an overhaul. We are demanding the Department of Health immediately acts to restore Maimonides to the safe, reliable community hospital it once was.”

The campaign calls on current leadership to step down due to their record of financial and operational mismanagement. This past year Maimonides lost a record $145 million and is on the verge of bankruptcy. According to the U.S. News & World Report rankings, Maimonides ranked 29th out of 29 hospitals in New York that met U.S. News standards and ranked 31 out of 31 hospitals in the New York, New York metropolitan area. The New York State Department of Health ranks Maimonides the 148th hospital out of 148 for patient satisfaction.

“I am proud to join a broad and diverse coalition of leaders calling on Maimonides Hospital to improve healthcare outcomes and patient experiences for all of our community members, including our Asian American residents,” said Sunset Park community leader and co-Chairman of Save Maimonides Jimmy Li. “With Asian Americans representing such a large number of patients, it is imperative that community members receive quality and culturally competent care, including 24/7 translation services. Maimonides Hospital also used to be more involved with the communities where their patients live, and I encourage Maimonides to rekindle that legacy of community service.”

VIDEOS AND PHOTOS: Jacob Berkowits for Save Maimonides

