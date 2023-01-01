Levaya of Reb Boruch Harar Z”L of Flatbush – Lakewood

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Boruch Harar Z”L of Flatbush / Lakewood. He was approximately 85.

Reb Boruch was part of a group of Moroccan Bochrim who had been brought from Morocco to the Mirrer Yeshiva in Brooklyn by the venerable Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Avraham Kalmanowitz ZATZAL.

He never left the surroundings of the Yeshiva, where he raised a mishpacha of Bnei Torah – nearly all of whom are magidei Shiurim or in other chinuch capacities.

For many years he owned a mattress company called Paradise Mattress in NY.

He moved to Lakewood a number of years ago, returning to the Mirrer Yeshiva for Yomim Noraim each year, never wanting to miss Davening in his beloved Yeshiva.

Unfortunately, he suffered from a multitude of health ailments and was Niftar overnight on Sunday.

He leaves behind a loving wife and family. Among his children in Lakewood are Reb Dovid, Reb Chaim, and Mrs. Manis (Wife of Reb Boruch), Mrs Frand (wife of Reb Boruch). Two of his sons live in Flatbush – Reb Gershon and Reb Eli.

The Levaya will be held at the 7th Street Chapel in Lakewood at 1 PM. 613 Ramsey Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)