What’s Open And What’s Closed On January 2nd

The New Year’s Day 2023 holiday fell on a Sunday this year, and because of that, many businesses and government offices observe Monday, Jan. 2 as the official holiday.
Post offices will be closed on Monday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.
Packages from other delivery services could also be impacted. Most FedEx services are open on Jan. 2. Meanwhile, most UPS services are closed on Monday with some limited UPS Store locations open.
The Federal Reserve is observing New Year’s Day on Jan. 2, which means most banks will be closed.
Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.
All federal offices will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.
Courts will likely be closed, too. Check with your local branch before visiting.
As with other major holidays, private retailers may choose to be open or closed, or amend their hours. Check with your destination Monday before visiting.
We keep inventing “new” dates for holidays to assure that public employees get their “days off” when a yom tov comes out on a Shabbos or Sunday. We shomooshed Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthdays into “Presidents’ Day”, added MLK B’day and “Juneteenth” as Federal Holidays, changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day on November 11th except if it comes out on Saturday or Sunday, making Election Day a federal holiday in Blue States, debating whether to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day and moving July 4 to August 3rd if it is in a Shanah Me’uberet and making 19 Kislev a national holiday unless the majority of misnagdim in a political jurisdiction opt out by a 2/3 vote