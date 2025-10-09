Knesset Speaker Ohana Officially Invites President Trump to Address Israeli Lawmakers

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana has officially invited US President Donald Trump to address the Knesset, following earlier informal offers extended ahead of Trump’s expected visit to Israel next week.

In a letter posted to X, Ohana praised President Trump for his role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire deal, which includes the release of all 48 hostages held by terror groups. The historic deal was announced early Monday morning.

In his post, Ohana referred to Trump as “The Peace President.”

“Today is a historic day,” Ohana wrote. “Your leadership, courage, persistence and vision have led not only to a deal securing the release of all Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, but also to an unprecedented regional agreement accepted by nearly every nation in the Middle East.”

Ohana’s letter also highlighted Trump’s past actions on behalf of Israel during his first term, including moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Trump is expected to visit the region next week.

