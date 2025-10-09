YERUSHALAYIM: Unvaccinated Infant Dies of Measles; Health Ministry Warns of Widening Outbreak

A one-year-old baby from Jerusalem who had not been vaccinated has tragically passed away after contracting measles, Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed Monday night.

This marks the seventh fatality since the current measles outbreak began in May — all of the victims were under two and a half years old.

According to the Health Ministry, 19 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, the majority of them children under age six who were not vaccinated. Four of the hospitalized children are listed in serious condition and are being treated in intensive care units.

The ministry says the outbreak remains concentrated in several major cities with large frum populations, including Yerushalayim, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modi’in Illit, Nof HaGalil, Kiryat Gat, Ashdod, and Tzefas.

Health officials are urging anyone who is unvaccinated — as well as parents of infants between six and eleven months who have received only one dose — to avoid large gatherings in affected cities due to the heightened risk of infection.

