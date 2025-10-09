Mamdani Visits Sukkah’s From Both Satmar Factions In Williamsburg [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani spent some time in Williamsburg on Chol Hamoed Sukkos, meeting with local community leaders, from both Satmar factions.

His first visit was to the sukkah of Rabbi Moishe Indig, where a large gathering took place attended by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, senior NYPD officials, and prominent community figures.

Mamdani then stopped at the sukkah of noted community activist R’ Shulem Deutch, where he met with several Williamsburg askanim, including UJO’s Sam Stern. The meeting focused on strengthening ties between city leadership and the local community, with conversations centering on public service, quality-of-life issues, and ways to further support neighborhood initiatives.

Sources tell YWN that other Askanim from the Jewish community plan to meet with Mamdani. It is not expected that any Jewish community will endorse him or vote for him, but being that he is the leading candidate and has a high expectancy to win the race, Askanim feel that an open line of communication is necessary.

