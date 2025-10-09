Mamdani Visits Sukkah’s From Both Satmar Factions In Williamsburg [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani spent some time in Williamsburg on Chol Hamoed Sukkos, meeting with local community leaders, from both Satmar factions.
His first visit was to the sukkah of Rabbi Moishe Indig, where a large gathering took place attended by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, senior NYPD officials, and prominent community figures.
Mamdani then stopped at the sukkah of noted community activist R’ Shulem Deutch, where he met with several Williamsburg askanim, including UJO’s Sam Stern. The meeting focused on strengthening ties between city leadership and the local community, with conversations centering on public service, quality-of-life issues, and ways to further support neighborhood initiatives.
Sources tell YWN that other Askanim from the Jewish community plan to meet with Mamdani. It is not expected that any Jewish community will endorse him or vote for him, but being that he is the leading candidate and has a high expectancy to win the race, Askanim feel that an open line of communication is necessary.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
9 Responses
One thing both Satmer’s can agree on is socialism 😂😂
Satmar allowed this rosha m’rusha sonei Yisroel to sit in a heiliger sukkah? They’ve confirmed that they’re out of their minds.
Not a fan of this
I get the political reasons for wanting to meet with the leading contender, but why be mechalel your sukkah with this neveilah and give him the “he’s not such a Nazi after all” optics? Is there a shortage of meeting spaces?
This is chanifas reshoim of the worst kind, and they should all be ashamed of themselves.
Outrageous that any Jew or any Jewish organization should give this vile antisemite any cover whatsoever. Shame. Shame. Shame.
Shocking how any Jew can meet this terrorist supporting Islamo-nazi.
Shocking.
When they started teaching in their cheider to hate fellow Jews, this is the end result, associate with a modern day Hitler Y.S.
I now understand why many היימישע קרייזן will not not allow their child to marry anyone from that Kehilah until they do a full Yichus background check. The Shulchan Aruch is very clear רחמנים, ביישנים, וגומלי חסדים. If you are missing even one of the 3, the Yichus is questionable. Here you see people dressed in בגדי יום טוב, inviting a modern day Hitler into a Sukkah!!!
Shande!!!
Right move wrong move, this is utterly nauseating.
This, in the Zman Simcha…
These pictures make me nauseous.