HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed By Hamas Sniper Before Gaza Ceasefire Took Effect

The IDF has announced that an Israeli reservist was killed yesterday afternoon in Gaza City after being struck by Hamas sniper fire.

The soldier has been identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, 26, of Dimona, who served in the IDF’s 614th Combat Engineering Battalion under the Technology and Maintenance Corps.

The deadly incident occurred shortly after Israel and Hamas finalized an agreement in Egypt for the release of all hostages held in Gaza. The ceasefire stipulated in the deal had not yet taken effect at the time of the attack.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

