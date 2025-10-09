Trump Explodes at CNN Reporter During White House Briefing: “One of the Worst Reporters You’ll Ever See”

President Donald Trump lashed out at a CNN journalist during a White House roundtable, cutting her off mid-question and branding her “one of the worst reporters” before refusing to answer.

The confrontation erupted as Trump fielded questions during a session on Antifa at the White House. Moments earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had passed the president a handwritten note urging him to announce an Israel-Hamas ceasefire — a move that quickly shifted the tone of the event.

As CNN’s senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes began to ask whether Trump was “personally participating” in the emerging peace deal, the president interrupted her.

“This is CNN speaking, by the way,” Trump said, gesturing toward administration officials seated nearby. “So, you know, this is one of the worst reporters that you’ll ever see.”

“I don’t even want to take her question. It’s a waste of time,” he added, waving her off before calling on another reporter.

The exchange underscored Trump’s long-running hostility toward CNN, a network he has repeatedly derided as “fake news” since his first term.

Shortly thereafter, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point Middle East peace plan. The deal, he said, would lead to the release of Israeli hostages and a temporary halt to fighting in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)