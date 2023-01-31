Burglar Sentenced Thanks To Hard Work By Rockaway Nassau Shomrim (RNSP)





A Far Rockaway man was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in September. Marquis Silvers, 21, was observed by a witness entering a home in Far Rockaway on Aug. 31, 2021, and exiting shortly after. The homeowner found that the cash he had in his wallet was gone. One evening, after trying to apprehended Silvers for 4 months, he was observed entering the Food Universe Marketplace, located near Bayswater Park. As police arrived, he hid in the ceiling of the supermarket in order to evade getting caught.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the sentence and thanked the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol (RNSP) for assisting the 101st Precinct during the investigation. The Far Rockaway-based nonprofit organization is comprised of over 50 volunteers who work with the NYPD and NCPD and on crime-fighting patrols and search and rescue efforts.

“I want to thank the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol for their help and relentless efforts in getting this defendant off the street,” said Katz. “My priority will always be to keep our communities strong, vibrant, and safe.”

The Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol can be reached 24 hours a day on their hotline at (516) 858-7300.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)