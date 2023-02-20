Satmar Purchases Famed Yeshiva Torah Temimah Building On Ocean Parkway

Yeshiva Torah Temimah, a bastion of Torah in Flatbush for decades, has sold one of their buildings to Satmar.
The purchase of the building was revealed at a Motzei Shabbos dinner benefiting the Mosdos of Satmar in Boro Park under the leadership of the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, HaRav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum.
The building being purchased by the chassidus is located on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Ditmas Avenue, and housed Torah Temimah’s Mesivta and Bais Medrash for decades. YWN notes that the building being sold has already been occupied by Satmar Yeshiva for the past few years.
Yeshiva Torah Temimah was founded and built by the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Lipa Margolis, in 1958. The yeshiva grew to prominence between 1980 and 2000. He was Niftar in January 2022. The Rosh Yeshiva, Hagoan HaRav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, left the Yeshiva around 10 years ago, and opened his own Bais Medrash in Lakewood due to the number of Bochrim at the yeshiva growing smaller as the Litvish community in Flatbush declined.
Satmar announced that the name of the building will be “Binyan Lipa Friedman,” who donated $5 Million dollars towards the purchase. Lipa is a son of the famous “Moshe Gabbai” of Satmar.
Torah Temimah still runs a vibrant Yeshiva K’tana and Mesivta in their original building on the same street, located at 555 Ocean Parkway. Sources tell YWN that the funds of this building sale will not be going to the current Yeshiva Torah Temimah on Ocean Parkway, but to the other Mosdos of the original Torah Temimah, currently located in Staten Island.
The news is bittersweet for thousands upon thousands of Bochrim (now married with children) who learned in Torah Temimah.
Audio below of Satmar rebbe at last night’s dinner:
Video below at the dinner:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Time to plant a beautiful 🇮🇱 flag in front of this building, especially only being 65 days from the all important 3/4 century יום-עצמאות
Satmar had been renting a large portion of the building for a number of years already and they have their Cheder there.
How long ago did Torah Temima’s Mesivtad and Bais Medrash move out of this building?
Bittersweet?
147. Your hatred is so deep. Wow!
What does Torah Temima have in Staten Island? When the Yeshiva started it used the name Torah Vdas of Flatbush before changing the name to Torah Temima. I believe the original Torah Vdas took them to a Bais Din. The founder Rabbi Margolis had a shul on Cortelyou Rd around E 23rd Street.
147,
I see that you are nothing more than a tipish. With your stupid comment we see that you have zero understanding whatsoever of Satmar שיטות.
In fact because of your stupid comment, I urge you to put your money where your mouth is and never take advantage of ANY of their חסדים. This means if CHV you need money for Shabbos, or if you are CHV in the hospital, do not take advantage of the tomche Shabbos or bikur cholim they offer yiddin .
I DARE YOU!
I know what the story says and I think it’s off.
When did YTT move into that building, wasn’t it only in the ’90s?
Just curious to know who will keep the money? Will it just go to Reb Mendel’s A”H kids? Does anyone think that the Staten Island Yeshiva get a small portion of it as well?
I agree with 147’s comment. Flood the place with IL Flags!
Well I see in the very first filing that the Sprinkler was signed off in 1991, perhaps this gives a clue of when it opened its doors.
02/01/1991 300075530 01 A2 X SIGNED OFF 03/08/2001 0051094 PE NAME
INSTALL SPRINKLER SYSTEM AS PER PLANS ENCLOSED. NO CHANGE IN USE,
Work on Floor(s): CEL
Feeling old, I remember when this property was small single family houses. My grandparents lived on the block for 50 years
147
Agreed 100% what a wonderful idea
This building is even famous among the goyim, made popular by a song by a group called The Band: Temimah Surrender.
And, of course, the pancakes.
>>>Feeling old, I remember when this property was small single family houses. My grandparents lived on the block for 50 years
Either you must be very old or you must be remembering a different place because on the NYC website that shows every building in NYC as it looked in 1939-1940 they show the apartment house that YTT bought and knocked to build that building was already there back then