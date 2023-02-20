Satmar Purchases Famed Yeshiva Torah Temimah Building On Ocean Parkway





Yeshiva Torah Temimah, a bastion of Torah in Flatbush for decades, has sold one of their buildings to Satmar.

The purchase of the building was revealed at a Motzei Shabbos dinner benefiting the Mosdos of Satmar in Boro Park under the leadership of the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, HaRav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum.

The building being purchased by the chassidus is located on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Ditmas Avenue, and housed Torah Temimah’s Mesivta and Bais Medrash for decades. YWN notes that the building being sold has already been occupied by Satmar Yeshiva for the past few years.

Yeshiva Torah Temimah was founded and built by the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Lipa Margolis, in 1958. The yeshiva grew to prominence between 1980 and 2000. He was Niftar in January 2022. The Rosh Yeshiva, Hagoan HaRav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, left the Yeshiva around 10 years ago, and opened his own Bais Medrash in Lakewood due to the number of Bochrim at the yeshiva growing smaller as the Litvish community in Flatbush declined.

Satmar announced that the name of the building will be “Binyan Lipa Friedman,” who donated $5 Million dollars towards the purchase. Lipa is a son of the famous “Moshe Gabbai” of Satmar.

Torah Temimah still runs a vibrant Yeshiva K’tana and Mesivta in their original building on the same street, located at 555 Ocean Parkway. Sources tell YWN that the funds of this building sale will not be going to the current Yeshiva Torah Temimah on Ocean Parkway, but to the other Mosdos of the original Torah Temimah, currently located in Staten Island.

The news is bittersweet for thousands upon thousands of Bochrim (now married with children) who learned in Torah Temimah.

Audio below of Satmar rebbe at last night’s dinner:

Video below at the dinner:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)