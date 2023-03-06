Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein Hosts Mayor’s Office, NYPD Top Brass and Community Leaders for Pre-Purim Meeting





The Mayor’s Office, NYPD Top Brass, elected officials, Hatzolah, Shomrim and community leaders met at Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein’s Office on Thursday and walked the streets of Boro Park to assure the community that Purim will be safe.

The meeting focused on the NYPD’s commitment to keeping Boro Park safe throughout Purim.

Attendees included NYPD First Deputy Police Commissioner Edward Caban, Senior Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams Joel Eisdorfer, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Inspector Richie Taylor, 66th Precinct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Jason Hagestad, Community Affairs Lieutenant Yitzy Jablonsky, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Councilman Kalman Yeger, Jacob Eisdorfer, Community Liaison to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Yechiel Kalish, CEO of Chevra Hatzolah, Barry Spitzer, District Manager of Community Board 12, Motty Fleischer Boro Park Hatzolah Administrator, Aharon Yitzchok Kohn Boro Park Chaveirim Coordinator, Meyer Weill, Misaskim President, Duddy Kornhouser, Coordinator of Chesed Shel Emes, Boro Park Shomrim Coordinators Motty Katz and Motty Brauner.

Each speaker expressed hakaras hatov to the volunteer organizations for their continued efforts throughout the year and for working hand-in-hand to promote the safety and well-being of residents.

Joel Eisdorfer expressed the Mayor’s sentiments on public safety, community relations and religious sensitivity. Mayor Adams has worked with the Jewish community as a police officer, State Senator, Brooklyn Borough President and now as Mayor.

Commissioner Caban, Chief Maddrey, Chief Chell and Chief McEvoy spoke about their many years in the NYPD and their close relationship with the Jewish community.

Inspector Richie Taylor spoke about his personal positive experiences with Commissioner Caban, Chief Maddrey, Chief Chell and Chief McEvoy. He said he believes that the NYPD’s Executive Staff is more supportive now than at any other time in history. Inspector Taylor further stated that the community is proud to have Joel Eisdorfer serve in the important position of Senior Advisor to the Mayor.

Assemblyman Eichenstein and Councilman Yeger expressed their appreciation to the Mayor, the Mayor’s Office and the NYPD for their unwavering dedication and service to the community.

After the close of the official meeting, the entire group went to be mevaker choleh Reb Berish Freilach, senior community liaison, who was unable to attend the meeting. Rabbi Freilach expressed his appreciation for the visit.

The afternoon drew to a close with the participants visiting Toys 4 U for an upbeat tour of the premises. There they were greeted by owner Yossi Itzkowitz. The store tour allowed for a greater understanding of the Purim holiday and even included costume hat fittings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)