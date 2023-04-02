Possible Tornado Touchdown Near Lakewood, Thousands Without Power In Jackson & Other Towns





Major damage has been reported in New Jersey after Tornado Warnings and severe storms made their way throughout the area on Saturday evening.

In Howell Township, just outside of Lakewood, multiple wires and trees came crashing down. There was extensive damage to wires and poles and trees down in many locations. There was damage reported in multiple areas of Jackson as well as Brick Township.

As of 9 p.m., JCP&L reports 19,134 customers were without power. Monmouth County reported over 6,000 outages while Ocean County had over 12,000 reported outages.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE LAKEWOOD ALERTS WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF LAKEWOOD NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)