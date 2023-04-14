SEE IT: Elon Musk DESTROYS BBC Reporter, Calls Him “Liar” After Reporter Can’t Back Up Facts





On Tuesday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, had a contentious interview with BBC reporter James Clayton. Clayton asked Musk about allegations that the social media platform does not have enough staff to police hate speech.

Musk challenged Clayton to provide specific examples of hate speech flourishing on Twitter, which the reporter could not provide. Clayton attempted to defend himself by stating that he had only reported others experiencing hate speech, not that he had seen it himself.

However, Musk continued to press Clayton for concrete examples and accused him of lying.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)