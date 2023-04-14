SEE IT: Elon Musk DESTROYS BBC Reporter, Calls Him “Liar” After Reporter Can’t Back Up Facts

On Tuesday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, had a contentious interview with BBC reporter James Clayton. Clayton asked Musk about allegations that the social media platform does not have enough staff to police hate speech.
Musk challenged Clayton to provide specific examples of hate speech flourishing on Twitter, which the reporter could not provide. Clayton attempted to defend himself by stating that he had only reported others experiencing hate speech, not that he had seen it himself.
However, Musk continued to press Clayton for concrete examples and accused him of lying.
WATCH THIS INCREDIBLE CLIP BELOW:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
In other words “put up or …..”
Ridiculous. If credible sources such as the ADL and other organizations say that there is a significant increase in antisemitism, you don’t need a specific example. If there are people blaming the Covid pandemic on the Jewish conspiracy, that’s hate speech. The guy set him up by asking him to provide a specific personal example. That’s completely irrelevant. The main takeaway from this interview should be that Elon Musk DID NOT want to buy twitter and was forced to do so in fear of a lawsuit and ever since then, he has destroyed the platform’s moderation (a lot against anti semetism) by firing over 80 percent of the workforce including most of the moderation team.
It shows that Musk has completely lost the argument, the fact that he has to resort to childish “give me an example” instead of responding to a legitimate concern espoused by a plethora of advertisers, means that he has no response.
Hate speech is ubiquitous to Twitter.
It’s like asking to show the trees in the forest.
Elon is the master of writing hateful tweets.
He even wrote a hateful tweet to a employee who has a disability.
I can’t agree more with Elon, good he asking people to get real!
Dan The, the ADL is NOT a credible source. Under Jonathan Greenblatt it has become is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Democrat Party. Nothing it says that is in the Democrats’ interest should be believed without independent confirmation. And the Democrats’ interest is clearly in whipping up hysteria about the minuscule threat from so-called “white supremacists”, in order to mask the actual threat, which comes almost entirely from Islamists, black supremacists, and neo-Marxists. Actual “white supremacists” who are dangerous are real but very few; they’re like Catalina rattlesnakes — deadly if you come across one, but you’re so unlikely to do that that worrying about them is a waste of attention.
Jackk, YOU are the master of so-called “hate speech”.
In any case, there’s no reason to “police” it. It’s perfectly legal so why should Twitter care to remove it?
Priceless. Simply priceless to see a conversation between someone who has accomplished so much in life and a loser with not one functioning brain cell. And even more priceless is to see the YWN idiotic commenters club being triggered by it. You guys need to charge me for the entertainment. Haha!!