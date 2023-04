• Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found at baggage claim.

• Thousands of passengers are waiting outside as a bomb squad investigates.

• A Sherriff’s K-9 unit was on scene.

• The Newark Fire Department also responded.

• Newark Airport confirmed the incident saying, “EWR, Terminal C level 1 is temporary closed due to police activity. Please use level 2 and level 3.”