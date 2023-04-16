UPDATE: Parts Of Newark Airport Reopened After Temporary Evacuation





Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal C was evacuated late Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered at the baggage claim.

Thousands of passengers were forced to wait outside as a bomb squad and a Sherriff’s K-9 unit were sent to investigate the package. The Newark Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Newark Airport released a statement on Twitter confirming the incident. The tweet read: “EWR, Terminal C level 1 is temporary closed due to police activity. Please use level 2 and level 3.”

Airport officials have yet to comment on the status of the package, but they are continuing their investigation. Passengers are being asked to check their flight status online, as the airport works to get the terminal up and running again.