CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Congresswoman Praises Transportation Sec. Buttigieg For Development Of ‘Female Crash Test Dummies’





The Biden administration’s Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, is under fire for allegedly investing critical taxpayer dollars into “female” crash test dummies. The revelation was made during a transportation committee hearing, where Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) disclosed that Buttigieg was planning to use funding to ensure that female dummies are used in vehicle crash testing.

DeLauro, who has written to Buttigieg about the issue before, argues that using female crash test dummies will help to address the gender inequity among vehicle safety and crash victims. She contends that by using these dummies, it will be possible to ensure that women who crash their vehicles have a better survival rate.

The announcement has sparked outrage, with many questioning whether male and female anatomy is so different that female crash test dummies are necessary. Some have called the move ridiculous, with others arguing that it is a waste of taxpayer money.

Critics of the move argue that there are already existing regulations and standards in place that ensure the safety of all passengers, regardless of their gender. They contend that investing in female crash test dummies is unnecessary and a frivolous use of taxpayer dollars.

One question many are asking is what if a male dummy identifies as female? Or a female crash dummy identifies as male?

