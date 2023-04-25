WATCH: Biden Says There’s “No Such Thing As Someone Else’s Child”

President Joe Biden has faced criticism from social media users after he repeated the line “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child” during a White House event on Monday. The President spoke at the National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration and praised the award recipient, Oklahoma high school teacher Rebekah Peterson. Biden quoted Peterson, agreeing with her statement that “there is no such thing as someone else’s child.”
During his speech, Biden said, “Rebecca put a teacher’s creed into words when she said, ‘There is no such thing as someone else’s child.’ No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children.”
The President added, “As I often say, you teachers hold the kite strings to lift our national ambitions aloft. You really do. Imagine. Imagine. Just imagine if we didn’t have great teachers in this country. What difficulty. You are determining our future.”
Following the event, social media users expressed shock at the President’s comment, with some showing concern that a political leader had stated that children belong to the nation. Stephen Miller, a contributing editor at The Spectator, tweeted, “Please run on that one. ‘Our nation’s children are all ou[r] children and that’s why your daughter goes by Ralph now and ze/zer/xtey pronouns. Sorry.'”
(AP)
” ‘Bineichem’, eilu ha’talmidim”
Just another word salad by the democrat nominee for President. Only his Doctor wife, Jill, can make heads or tails of what he’s spewing forth.
What Joe is trying to say is that it’s not your child. You can murder your baby whenever you feel like it. If your State doesn’t allow it, just come to New York and Kathy Hochul and Letitia James will gladly sponsor it, using the dumb stupid gullible obedient taxpayers money.
Similar to Hilary’s socialist lie: “It takes a village to raise a child.”
The resident Democrat propagandists are awful quiet at this one. See what Biden is doing here is espousing Marxist ideology that the Democrats wouldn’t actually say out loud until now.
why dont you all give it a rest already.
he is our president, not that lobus trump.
a little respect would help.
he sends tons of arms to israel, not good enough for you?
feh