WATCH: Biden Says There’s “No Such Thing As Someone Else’s Child”





President Joe Biden has faced criticism from social media users after he repeated the line “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child” during a White House event on Monday. The President spoke at the National and State Teacher of the Year Celebration and praised the award recipient, Oklahoma high school teacher Rebekah Peterson. Biden quoted Peterson, agreeing with her statement that “there is no such thing as someone else’s child.”

During his speech, Biden said, “Rebecca put a teacher’s creed into words when she said, ‘There is no such thing as someone else’s child.’ No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children.”

The President added, “As I often say, you teachers hold the kite strings to lift our national ambitions aloft. You really do. Imagine. Imagine. Just imagine if we didn’t have great teachers in this country. What difficulty. You are determining our future.”

Following the event, social media users expressed shock at the President’s comment, with some showing concern that a political leader had stated that children belong to the nation. Stephen Miller, a contributing editor at The Spectator, tweeted, “Please run on that one. ‘Our nation’s children are all ou[r] children and that’s why your daughter goes by Ralph now and ze/zer/xtey pronouns. Sorry.'”

(AP)