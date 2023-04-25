FRIGHTENING FOOTAGE: Not Something You Want To See While Flying





Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight experienced a harrowing moment when one of the plane’s engines caught fire mid-air. A video captured by one of the passengers showed the engine sputtering and shooting flames as the aircraft was returning to Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The incident was reportedly caused by a bird strike.

The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 173 passengers and crew and was en route to Phoenix when the engine trouble occurred. Flight attendants on board informed passengers that the plane was having a “little situation” and encouraged them to review the safety information provided in their seat pockets. The plane landed safely at the airport without any injuries.

Emergency crews were on standby at the airport, but no delays were experienced by scheduled flights. The airline released a statement to NBC News, confirming that the aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance, and the passengers were being re-accommodated.

Passenger John Fisher shared his experience of the incident with WCMH, revealing that the passengers quickly realized something was wrong when they heard a loud noise after the collision with the birds. “Apparently we struck a flock of geese and the engine started making real loud ‘clonk, clonk, clonk’ noises,” he said. “They eventually turned the engine off and turned around and went back to the airport.”

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News. This incident highlights the importance of bird-strike prevention measures and their role in maintaining safe air travel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)