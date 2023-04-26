Fox News Bosses Allegedly Have “Dirt File” On Tucker Carlson





According to an article by Rolling Stone, Fox News’ PR chief, Irena Briganti, reportedly has an “oppo file” containing damaging information about Tucker Carlson, to be used if he attacks the network. This news follows Carlson’s departure from the network on Monday, which was described as amicable, but some reports suggested that it was a surprise to the star. Eight sources at Fox News confirmed that Briganti compiled the dossier, and two sources suggested she was ready to use it.

While the contents of the alleged file remain unknown, it is reported that Fox News found more damaging information during its preparation for the Dominion lawsuit than had previously been reported. However, a Fox News spokesperson denied the claim, calling it “patently absurd and categorically false.”

Rolling Stone’s sources revealed that Fox News allegedly keeps similar “dirt files” on all its talent, with four former Fox personalities confirming the practice. One source, a former Fox anchor, claimed that “any talent like Tucker would have a lot of things; other people complaining,” adding that Fox News encourages it and keeps it on file.

Recently, former “Tucker Carlson Tonight” producer Abby Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging an “inappropriate” work environment. Fox News responded by stating that the allegations have “no merit” and that they would “vigorously defend” the network.

Carlson has appointed entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman to represent him, but he has not yet commented on the matter.

