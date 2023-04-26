Tragedy In Israel: Baby Killed In Head-on Collision, Father & Brother In Critical Condition





A devastating head-on collision occurred on Wednesday, Yom Ha’atzmaut, on Route 40 at the Negev Junction between two cars, one carrying a family on the way to a tiyul in the Negev.

A one-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 7-year-old brother and father, about 40, were critically injured. The mother of the family and two other children, ages 4 and 6, were moderately injured.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 30s who was driving alone, was seriously injured. All the victims were treated at the scene and evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

The family involved in the accident was later identified as the Domnovitch family of the Nokdim yishuv in Gush Etzion. The mother, Ayala, has asked for tefillos for herself and her family members.

Ilya Yinon Shraga ben Baya Yardena

Ayala Molly bas Nechama

Uri Amidan ben Ayala Molly

Neta Avraham ben Ayala Molly

Shachar Yisrael ben Ayala Molly.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)