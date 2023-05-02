TEHLLIM: Lakewood Mashgiach HaRav Mattisyahu Salomon Flown By Medevac To Hospital





Harav Mattisyahu Salomon shlit”a, the longtime mashgiach of Beth Medrash Govoha, was airlifted to a hospital in Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon.

The mashgiach had been transported to MMCSC yesterday.

Rav Mattisyahu shlit”a was previously airlifted to HUP, where he spent about a month before being released home on Shushan Purim.

Rav Mattisyahu shlit”a has been the mashgiach of BMG since 1998, when he succeeded Harav Nosson Wachtfogel zt”l. Prior to that, he served as mashgiach in Gateshead Yeshiva for three decades.

The tzibur is requested to be Mispallel for Matisyahu Chaim ben Etel bsoch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

