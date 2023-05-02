IDF RETALIATES: Airstrikes Rock Gaza After Terrorists Fire Dozens of Rockets Into Israel [VIDEO ROUNDUP]





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to 37 rockets being launched towards southern Israel on Monday. The IDF stated that the strikes were carried out in an effort to protect Israeli citizens and to stop the attacks from the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, explosions were heard in the northern part of Gaza, and Palestinian media outlets have confirmed that the Israeli airstrikes have caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Despite the intensity of the airstrikes, there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)