IDF RETALIATES: Airstrikes Rock Gaza After Terrorists Fire Dozens of Rockets Into Israel [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to 37 rockets being launched towards southern Israel on Monday. The IDF stated that the strikes were carried out in an effort to protect Israeli citizens and to stop the attacks from the Gaza Strip.
According to reports, explosions were heard in the northern part of Gaza, and Palestinian media outlets have confirmed that the Israeli airstrikes have caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.
Despite the intensity of the airstrikes, there have been no immediate reports of casualties.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Who gives Israel the right to defend themselves?! They must get prior permission from unelected democrats Antony Blinken, Ned Price, Jake Sullivan, & the sniveling John Kirby.
And President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr calls for Israel to act with restraint. There is no need for heavy bombardment! The UN Security Council has condemned Israel for responding to the missiles and rockets. The Hague was called into emergency session to seek punishment commensurate for the terrible cwar crimes Israel is conducting! And…..Obama comes forward asking his protégé to censure Israel.
DotDotDot
As usual, a day late and a dollar short. The time – and place – to retaliate is within 5 seconds of the rocket being fired, and right to the spot it was fired from. Yes, you might kill some people, hopefully the launcher himself and possibly “innocent” civilians who are letting the launcher launch. But after 2 or 3 times, the “innocent” civilians will beat the stuffing out of any would-be launcher, knowing that if he launches, they may be dead.
It certainly is not at all productive or even a simile of a solution to bomb empty buildings and “infrastructure”. You see how it hasn’t made a dent in the situation for the past 10-15 years