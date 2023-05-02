BORO PARK: Fire Destroys “Paradise Manor Hall” On New Utrecht Avenue [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A fire ripped through the “Paradise manor” Simcha hall in Boro Park, Tuesday evening.

The fire started just after 7:00PM at the hall, located at 5802 New Utrecht Avenue near 58th Street. Shortly after the FDNY arrived, they requested a second alarm response, due to the heavy fire conditions inside the hall. Around 20 minutes later, a third alarm response was requested. A fourth alarm was requested at 8:20PM, as additional FDNY manpower was still needed to fight the blaze.

The FDNY tells YWN that the structure is a “three story mix used building with two residential units and one commercial unit.”

The fire originated on the second floor and extended onto the third floor.

Boro Park Hatzolah and Boro park Shomrim were on the scene as well. No injuries were reported.

