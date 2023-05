ALERT: Five Boro Bike Tour In NYC – See Full Route And List of Closures

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour hosted by Bike NY is making a return this Sunday, May 7, where cyclists will take over 40-miles of commonly-used roadways for motor vehicles.

The city’s DOT warns that places such as the FDR Drive, BQE/Gowanus, the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge, and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be shut down for the event. They say that either mass transit or routes avoiding the Bike Tour will be your best bet to navigate the city. Motorists are strongly advised to take mass transit or to seek alternative routes farther from the tour route.

The cycling route goes from Lower to Upper Manhattan before heading into the Bronx. It returns to Manhattan along the East Side before heading into Queens and Brooklyn. The tour finishes in Staten Island.

Here’s what we know about road closures:

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

There will be no lower level access into Staten Island from 12:01 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. No access from the Brooklyn Queens Expressway to the Verrazzano from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., either.

The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The entrance ramp on 92nd Street heading into Staten Island will be closed from 12:01 a.m. to 7 p.m., as will the Belt Parkway entrance ramp.

A lower level lane of the Verrazzano into Brooklyn will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The upper level of the bridge will remain open in both directions throughout the entirety of the event, though it will only be accessible in the Staten Island-bound direction from the Belt Parkway and 92 St entrance ramps.

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge (a.k.a. Triborough Bridge)

The exit ramp headed for FDR Drive to the south will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers headed south must exit RFK/Triborough at 2 Avenue-East 125 Street.

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (a.k.a. Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel)

Drivers cannot access the westbound BQE from the tunnel between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All traffic seeking to exit the tunnel in Brooklyn must exit at Hamilton Avenue. The exit at Trinity Place will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manhattan

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

Sixth Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue

Grand Army Plaza (Manhattan) between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza (Manhattan) and Center Drive

Center Drive between Fifth Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street

East/West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge (Bronx-bound)

Harlem River Drive/FDR Drive (southbound) between Third Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street

Harlem River Drive /FDR Drive (southbound) between 116th Street and 63rd Street exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive (Southbound) and Queensboro Bridge Exit

QueensBoro Bridge Exit between East 63rd Street and East 60thStreet

QueensBoro Bridge upper level (Manhattan-bound)

Peter Minuit Plaza between State Street and South Street

Whitehall Street between South Street and Water Street

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Battery Place between State Street and West Street

Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Albany Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Cedar Street

West Broadway between Vesey Street and Barclay Street

West Broadway between Murray Street and Warren Street

Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street

Vesey Street between West Street and West Broadway

Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Warren Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Murray Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway

White Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Walker Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

Lispenard Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

Bronx

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and Third Avenue

Third Avenue between 138th Street and Third Avenue Bridge

Rider Avenue between 138th Street and 137th Street

137th Street between Rider Avenue and Third Avenue

Third Avenue Bridge (Manhattan bound)

Queens

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard /Alternate Route

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge (Brooklyn-bound)

Brooklyn

McGuinness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and GreenpointAvenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street

Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton Street between Furman Street and Prospect Street

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary Street and Centre Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE/Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazzano

Verrazzano Bridge Lower Level (Staten Island-bound)

Staten Island