TRAGEDY: Jewish Woman Killed After Feigning Terror Attack In Har Chevron





The female “terrorist” who attempted to carry out a shooting attack at the Metzudos junction on Har Chevron near the yishuv of Beit Yatir on Tuesday evening turned out to be a Jewish woman.

The woman, who was dressed like an Arab, yelled out “Allahu Akbar,” pulled out a weapon, and ran toward IDF forces stationed at the junction in what was apparently a suicide attempt.

The security forces returned fire and “neutralized” the woman.

The Defense Ministry stated: “An investigation of the shooting incident at Metzudat Yehudah a short while ago revealed that it was apparently a young Jewish woman who arrived at the crossing from the Israeli side. The suspect arrived on foot from the Yatir yishuv wearing black clothing and approached the security guards. At one point, she pulled out a weapon and started running toward the guards, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. The guards ‘neutralized’ her before she could shoot.”

