More Protests? Avreich From Peleg Yerushalmi Arrested; Over 70 Bnei Yeshivos In Prison

Illustrative. Bnei yeshivos; Military police.

An avreich from Peleg Yerushalmi was stopped by traffic police on Tuesday afternoon as he was driving in central Israel and was transferred to military prison.

The Va’ad for the Hatzalas Olam HaTorah stated that in the coming hours, the Va’ad’s Rabbanim will convene “to hear about the campaign expected to shake Eretz Yisrael from end to end following the throwing of Lomdei Torah into prison.”

At the same time, a Lubavitcher bochur on the way to 770 in Brooklyn was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport, along with about 25 other bnei yeshivos, most of them on the way to Uman. They were transferred to the Tel Hashomer base, where they will stand trial.

In total, over 80 bnei yeshivos are currently being held in military prison and may be forced to spend the Yamim Noraim behind bars.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

