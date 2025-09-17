Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump: Antifa to Be Branded Terrorist Group in New Crackdown on Radical Left

By Monica D. Spencer from Phoenix, USA - DSC_4402, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62015440

President Donald Trump said early Thursday that he plans to designate antifa as a “major terrorist organization.”

Antifa, short for short for “anti-fascists,” is an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups and is not a singular entity. They consist of groups that resist fascists and neo-Nazis, especially at demonstrations.

It’s unclear how the administration would label what is effectively a decentralized movement as a terrorist organization, and the White House on Wednesday did not immediately offer more details.

Trump, who is on a state visit to the United Kingdom, made the announcement in a social media post shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday local time. He called antifa a “SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER.” He also said he will be “strongly recommending” that funders of antifa be investigated.

Trump’s previous FBI director, Christopher Wray, said in testimony in 2020 that antifa is an ideology, not an organization, lacking the hierarchical structure that would usually allow it to be designated as a terror group by the federal government.

After Trump’s post, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., praised the announcement, saying: “Antifa seized upon a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy, working against justice for all. The President is right to recognize the destructive role of Antifa by designating them domestic terrorists.”

In July 2019, Cassidy and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a resolution in the Senate to condemn the violent acts of antifa and to designate the group a domestic terror organization.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MONTREAL: Judge Shields Attacker Who Beat Jewish Father in Front of Children, Says Assailant “Not Criminally Responsible”

More Protests? Avreich From Peleg Yerushalmi Arrested; Over 70 Bnei Yeshivos In Prison

4 Leftist Ex-Shin Bet Chiefs Trying To Block Zini’s Appointment; Religious Zionism CEO: “A Dark Minority”

PROBLEM FOR FRUM TROOPS? Pentagon’s New Beard Policy Raises Questions for Religious Soldiers

Dati Leumi Rabbanim: Groups Promoting IDF Enlistment Should Not Be Allowed Into Girls’ High Schools

Agudah Launches First-Ever Effort to Help NYC Students in Israel Cast Election Ballots

Disturbing Details About the Qassam Rocket Launched Near Modi’in Illit

LISTEN: Nissim Saal Presents Stirring Rendition of Carlebach’s “Meloich”

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates for First Time in 2025, Signals Two More This Year

NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo Visits the Ohel Ahead Of Rosh Hashanah [PHOTOS]