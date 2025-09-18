Drama At Prison 10: Protesters Block Military Van With Chareidi Detainees, One Escapes

A major drama unfolded at Prison 10 on Wednesday evening after a van carrying 20 Chareidi detainees arrived at the prison gates, where a large group of Chassidim from various kehillos were holding a protest.

The Chassidim blocked the van from entering the prison grounds, and clashes broke out between the protesters and IDF and police forces.

Amid the tumult, one of the detainees was aided by the crowd to jump out of the van and escape the scene.

During the rally, Reb Nechemia Alter, son of the Gerrer Rebbe, condemned UTJ and Shas members for supporting the government. “We must fight with all our strength against this evil government,” he asserted.

The IDF spokesperson responded to the incident: “As part of the IDF’s routine enforcement activity, a number of draft dodgers were arrested today, tried in disciplinary proceedings, and sent to detention. While en route to the military prison, the vehicle encountered a protest at the Kfar Yona junction, during which a number of protesters threw stones and sprayed tear gas. Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured by tear gas and were treated at the scene.”

“Also during the incident, one of the detainees managed to escape. The IDF views the incident severely and condemns any action against IDF personnel, who seek to enforce the law. The IDF will continue to act in accordance with the law as required.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)