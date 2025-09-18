TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 IDF Soldiers Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

An IDF soldier and reservist, about 20 and 60 years old, were murdered in a shooting attack on Thursday afternoon at the Allenby Crossing between Israel and Jordan.

An Israeli security official said that the terrorist was a driver of a humanitarian aid truck that was on its way from Jordan to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip. A security official said that he was employed by the Jordanian army to transport the truck from Jordan to Gaza. He was neutralized at the scene by an Israeli security guard who was stationed at the crossing.

According to reports, he opened fire on the victims and when his gun jammed, he pulled out a knife and stabbed them.

MDA teams who arrived at the scene found the two victims, about 20 and 60, unconscious. Paramedics carried out resuscitation techniques but shortly later, were forced to pronounce the deaths of both victims at the scene.

Initial details indicate that the terrorist drove over the crossing on the Jordanian side of the border and then arrived in Israel for further inspection at the terminal. During the inspection of the truck, he got out of the car, drew his pistol, and then shot the two victims at close range and then stabbed them. Immediately afterward, he was shot and neutralized.

The IDF confirmed that the terrorist arrived in Israel in a humanitarian aid truck. IDF soldiers are now carrying out a raid in Yericho, apparently to locate additional suspects involved in the attack.

MDA paramedics said, “We arrived at the scene with large forces and joined the security forces at the crossing. They led us to two men who were unconscious with gunshot wounds to their bodies while they were receiving initial medical treatment. We continued the medical treatment, which included performing resuscitation attempts, at the end of which we were unfortunately forced to pronounce them dead.”

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene. Following the attack, the Allenby Crossing was closed.

Almost exactly a year ago, three Israelis were murdered in a terror attack at the Allenby Crossing.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)