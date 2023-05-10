BATTLE OF THE POLLS: New Yahoo! News Poll Shows Biden In The Lead





Yahoo! News has released a new poll that contradicts the recent shock poll that showed ex-President Donald Trump beating President Joe Biden. According to the new poll, Biden is still leading Trump, and he has a much better approval rating than the previous poll indicated.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday got intense media coverage because it showed Trump with a seven-point lead over Biden in a general election head-to-head. It also showed a Biden approval rating that was the lowest of his presidency in that poll at just 36 percent.

However, the new Yahoo News/YouGov poll released on Wednesday suggests that the Washington Post/ABC News survey may be an outlier. The survey of 1,584 U.S. adults, which was conducted from May 5 to 8, shortly after Biden announced his reelection bid, shows that Biden is still leading Trump.

In contrast to the Washington Post/ABC News poll, which showed Biden’s approval rating underwater by 20 percentage points, Yahoo News and YouGov found that 43% of Americans currently approve of the president’s performance in office, while 48% disapprove. This represents a negative margin of just 5 points.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)