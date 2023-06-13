THERE ARE TAPES: Burisma Chief Reportedly Has 17 Recordings Of Biden Bribery As “Insurance Policy”





Speaking on the Senate floor Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley revealed new information regarding an alleged criminal bribery scheme involving Joe Biden and a foreign national connected to Ukrainian energy giant Burisma. According to Grassley, the FBI’s FD-1023 form, which was discussed in a briefing with congressional lawmakers, contains a redacted reference suggesting that the Burisma executive had 17 audio recordings of conversations with both Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Grassley accused the FBI of failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee and demanded transparency in making the document public.

The FD-1023 form, dated June 30, 2020, stems from an FBI interview with a “highly credible” confidential source who provided details about multiple meetings and conversations with a top Burisma executive dating back to 2015. Grassley noted that the form indicates the Burisma executive possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls with Hunter Biden and two audio recordings of phone calls with then-Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as an “insurance policy” by the executive in case of a crisis.

Furthermore, Grassley highlighted that the FD-1023 form also suggests that Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden. The senator called for an investigation into the actions of the Justice Department and the FBI, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

Last month, the FBI brought the FD-1023 document to Capitol Hill after being subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee. While the committee members were given the opportunity to view the form in a secure setting, it remains in the FBI’s possession. Grassley, along with Committee Chairman James Comer, had already seen the document prior to the FBI’s sharing it with Congress. The form allegedly contains discussions between the Burisma executive and a confidential human source about seeking advice on gaining U.S. oil rights and engaging with a U.S. oil company. Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma was also discussed, with the executive referring to him as “dumb.”

According to sources familiar with the document, the Burisma executive explained that payments to the Bidens were necessary due to an ongoing investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin into Burisma. The confidential source reportedly suggested paying the Bidens $50,000 each, but the executive clarified that the amount was $5 million for each Biden. These payments were described as a potential “retainer” intended to address various issues, including the investigation led by Shokin.

The document also references “the Big Guy,” believed to be a reference to Joe Biden, although the Burisma executive reportedly stated that he did not pay the “Big Guy” directly. The identity of the executive remains redacted, but sources familiar with the matter suggest that the individual holds a significant position within Burisma.

It is important to note that President Biden has consistently denied any involvement in his son’s business dealings and has asserted that he has never discussed them with him. Hunter Biden is currently under investigation for his tax affairs, which began in 2018.

The White House has declined to comment further on these recent allegations, referring to Joe Biden’s previous statement dismissing them as “a bunch of malarkey.”

