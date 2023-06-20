HASHEM YINKOM DAMAM: The 4 Niftarim From Tuesday’s Murderous Terror Attack In Israel





A heinous terror attack was carried out on Tuesday near the city of Eli in the Binyamin region, when a pair of terrorists opened fire at a gas station before shooting at diners at a nearby restaurant. Both terrorists were eventually eliminated – one by a civilian and the second by the IDF – but tragically, four Jews had already been killed, and another four were injured.

Authorities have identified the niftarim as:

Elisha Antman HY”D, 18

A resident of Neveh, Elisha was a student in the Bnei Akiva yeshiva in the town of Eli. He worked at Chummus Eliyahu, the restaurant at which the terrorists opened fire. His kevurah took place Tuesday night in his hometown.

Harel Masoud HY”D, 21

Harel was a longtime resident of the Nachal Shurk community in Yad Binyamin, and more recently resided in Givat Ohavia. His community in Yad Binyamin said “there are no words to express our shock and pain.” His kevurah took place in the town of Yitzun.

Ofer Fairman HY”D, 60

Ofer was a resident of Eli, where he resided in the Naot Ilan neighborhood. His levaya and kevurah will take place on Wednesday morning.

Nachman Shmuel Mordoff HY”D, 17

The youngest of the victims, Nachman Shmuel lived in the town of Achya in the Binyamin region. Details of his levaya have not yet been announced.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)