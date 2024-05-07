BETRAYED: US Knew Hamas Plans To Accept Altered Ceasefire Deal, Hid It From Israel

The diplomatic rift between the US and Israel is growing wider after Hamas said it accepted a ceasefire deal – one whose terms Israel says the US hid from them.

Israeli officials told Axios the Biden administration failed to brief them on the proposal before Hamas announced its acceptance on Monday, despite prior assurances of transparency.

A senior US official disputed the claim, saying, “American diplomats have been engaged with Israeli counterparts. There have been no surprises.”

However, Israeli officials express deep disappointment and harbor suspicion, potentially hindering future negotiations.

The proposal, negotiated by Egypt and Qatar, was presented to Hamas without Israel’s knowledge, according to Israeli officials. They claim the US, including CIA Director Bill Burns, was aware of the new proposal but didn’t inform Israel. This perceived lack of transparency has led to feelings of mistrust, with some Israeli officials believing “Israel got played” by the US and mediators.

A US official said that the proposal was seen as a counter-proposal, not a new one, and emphasized the complexity of the negotiations conducted through intermediaries in Doha and Cairo, in explaining why they didn’t brief Israel about it.

The unnamed official again praised Israel’s late April proposal as “the most forward-leaning proposal to date” and urged Hamas to release hostages to secure a ceasefire.

