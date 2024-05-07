Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Captures Gazan Side Of Rafah Crossing, Egypt Denies Access To Fleeing Gazans


The IDF on Tuesday morning confirmed that IDF forces have full control of the Rafah Crossing from the Gazan side.

The 401st Armored Brigade captured the area at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, cutting it off from the major Salah a-Din thoroughfare that was captured by the Givati Brigade overnight.

About 20 terrorists were killed in the operation that took place overnight Monday. IDF troops also discovered a number of large terror tunnels and destroyed a vehicle rigged with explosives that drove toward an IDF tank. At the same time, Air Force jets carried out airstrikes against about 100 Hamas targets in Rafah.

During the operation, some “innocent” Gazans tried to flee into Egypt but were blocked by Egyptian soldiers.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no IDF soldiers were injured during the operation.

The videos below show IDF tanks on the Gazan side of the crossing:

The Philadelphi Corridor:

An Israeli flag at the crossing.

The Rafah Crossing is the main entry point for “humanitarian” aid into Gaza and Israel is now in control of all “aid” entering Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



