Videos of IDF soldiers davening for Hashem’s protection before entering Rafah overnight Monday circulated on social media in Israel.

In two of the videos below, Rabbi Itamar Paz, the Rav of the 401st Armored Brigade, which captured the Rafah crossing on Tuesday morning, davens with his soldiers.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no soldiers were injured in the overnight operation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)