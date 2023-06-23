SORRY, HATERS: Judges In Netanyahu Case Tell Prosecution Their Bribery Charge Has No Shot





The judges presiding over the criminal trial of Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu have conveyed their skepticism to prosecutors about proving the bribery charge against the premier, according to reports from Hebrew media outlets. The judges held discussions in their chambers with state prosecutors and Netanyahu’s defense team, delving into the complexities surrounding the bribery accusation in Case 4000, the most prominent of the three cases constituting the trial.

Popularly known as the Bezeq-Walla case, it revolves around allegations that Netanyahu, during his previous tenure as prime minister, authorized regulatory decisions that financially benefited Bezeq telecommunications giant shareholder Shaul Elovitch by hundreds of millions of shekels. In return, Netanyahu allegedly received favorable media coverage from Walla, a news site owned by Elovitch. The charges against Netanyahu in this case include bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Additionally, Netanyahu faces two counts of fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000, involving inappropriate gifts from billionaire benefactors, and Case 2000, which centers on allegations of negotiating positive media coverage in exchange for curtailing competitors.

Netanyahu staunchly denies any wrongdoing, asserting that the charges were fabricated as part of a witch hunt orchestrated by the police and state prosecution. The bribery charge in Case 4000 has always carried the most significant weight against the prime minister, and if the reports hold true, it would deal a significant blow to the prosecution’s case.

Importantly, these comments from the judges emerged after the conclusion of all witnesses presented by the prosecution in Case 4000.

Channel 13 reported that the judges met with representatives from both sides on Tuesday and encouraged them to explore the possibility of a plea bargain or mediation “for the sake of the country.” Supporters of Netanyahu within the political sphere hailed the reports, claiming that they support the prime minister’s longstanding assertion that the cases against him hold no merit.

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli decried the trial and its consequences, lamenting “seven years, five election campaigns, political chaos, endless hatred.” He added, “Indescribable shaming against a man who has dedicated his life to Israel’s rise. I’m proud to stand on the side of truth.”

Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan remarked, “The whole country was celebrating about corruption he was never involved in. This trial is the lowest dark point Israel has ever known. I want to thank Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for not breaking.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated, “It’s like Bibi says: ‘There will be nothing because there is nothing.'”

Meanwhile, former justice minister Gideon Sa’ar, now in the opposition, urged both sides to reach a plea deal, emphasizing the public interest in concluding the trial through an agreement.

Netanyahu has consistently said he is a victim of a broad conspiracy and dismissed the allegations as baseless.

In April, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was reportedly said to have decided against pursuing a non-binding mediation process in the corruption trial. However, the Justice Ministry dismissed the report as speculation, clarifying that no decision had been made on the matter. The trial, which commenced three years ago, is not expected to conclude, including potential appeals, before 2028-2029.

Mediation typically involves a serving judge who is not part of the trial, does not hear witnesses, and does not restart the trial. Instead, the judge endeavors to facilitate a potential plea bargain.

Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit engaged in plea bargain discussions with Netanyahu’s lawyers from late 2021 to early 2022. The talks took place during a period when Netanyahu was not in office, but they ultimately fell through.

