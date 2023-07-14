Why Is Rep. Lawler Challenger Mondaire Jones Silent About Ilhan Omar’s Antisemitism?





Shamelessly anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar told reporters that there is “no way in hell” she will attend an address to Congress from Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog this coming week. Her comment has unleashed a wave of outrage, as it exposes – again – Omar’s hatred not for individual actors in Israel, but for the Jewish State itself.

Among the many members of Congress who have spoken out against Omar and/or in support of Israel is Rep. Mike Lawler, the House representative for New York’s 17th District, which has a large and growing Jewish population.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Israel diatribe… is exactly why I supported Speaker McCarthy’s decision to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee at the beginning of this Congress,” Lawler said. “Israel is one of our closest allies and its leaders are always welcome here. I look forward to attending President Herzog’s address to a joint session of Congress next week to commemorate Israel’s 75th anniversary.”

In stark contrast, Rep. Lawler’s most likely challenger in the race for the NY-17 House seat in 2024, former Rep. Mondaire Jones, has been conspicuously silent. Jones had previously held the seat now occupied by Lawler, but his reelection plans were thwarted by redistricting. Now, he wants it back, but won’t say a word to assure the district’s tens of thousands of Jewish constituents that he has Israel’s back.

Why is Mondaire Jones silent?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)