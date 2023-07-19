WATCH: Israeli President Herzog Speaks To Joint Session of Congress





Israel’s President Herzog spoke to Congress on Wednesday in an appearance aimed at demonstrating what he calls the “unbreakable bond” between Israel and the United States.

Isaac Herzog became the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress.

The speech is meant to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood, and to reaffirm the U.S.-Israeli relationship. A number of progressive Democrats, however, announced last week that they would boycott Herzog’s speech in part as a protest against Israel’s policies towards Palestinians.

Watch the videos below.