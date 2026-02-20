Yair Lapid Flips Out After Rav Sholom Ber Sorotzkin Seen Dancing To Anti-Tziyoni Song At Wedding Of Arrested Bochur

Israel’s anti-chareidi opposition leader Yair Lapid publicly flipped out after video emerged of Rav Sholom Ber Sorotzkin, rosh yeshiva of Ateret Shlomo, dancing with his talmidim at a wedding to a familiar anti-Zionist song.

The wedding was that of Ariel Shammai, who had previously been arrested for not enlisting in the IDF. His arrest sparked widespread protests before he was ultimately released – during the levaya of Rav Sholom Ber’s mother.

The original lyrics of the song include lines that translate as, “We don’t believe in the government of infidels and we do not recognize their laws.” In the version heard in the viral clip, the words appear to have been adjusted to include a reference to army enlistment, stating, “We don’t believe in the government of infidels and we won’t show up at their recruitment offices.”

Similar videos have previously prompted media outrage and political criticism from secular and anti-chareidi circles.

The latest incident quickly drew a furious response from opposition leader Yair Lapid, who shared the video on X and wrote: “Rabbi Sorotzkin, if not for the Jewish army that you insult and curse, you and your students wouldn’t be dancing — you wouldn’t be, at all.”

Except, of course, the Torah existed long before the IDF, will exist long after the IDF, and lomdei Torah will continue to uphold and protect the world forever.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)